Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SOR stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital by 258.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the first quarter worth $120,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $576,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

