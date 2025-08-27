EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.22

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a 10.0% increase from EVT’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.17, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Get EVT alerts:

About EVT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

Receive News & Ratings for EVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.