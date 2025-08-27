EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.22

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a 10.0% increase from EVT’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
EVT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.17, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.
About EVT
