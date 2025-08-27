B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 185,870 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,870 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $294,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,896 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,438. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $488.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

