360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This is a 17.6% increase from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile
