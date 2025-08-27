Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,795 Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 367,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.