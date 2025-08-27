Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6%

CMI stock opened at $398.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.19 and a 200-day moving average of $334.66. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $408.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.