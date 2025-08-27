Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases 4,550 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. $DPG

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,000. The trade was a -396.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,002,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,028,014 in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 663.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

