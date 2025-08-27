Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.05. Seven and I shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 41,049 shares traded.

Seven and I Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Seven and I had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.65%.The business had revenue of $18,962,688 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

