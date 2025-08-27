Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 128,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 95,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

