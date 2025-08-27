D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes $3.67 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 458,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 263,272 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 15,323.3% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 448,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 445,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

