Venture Co. Limited Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 538.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Venture has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.
Venture Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.