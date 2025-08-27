Venture Co. Limited Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 538.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Venture has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

