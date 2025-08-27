AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

