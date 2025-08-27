Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,601,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,214,000 after buying an additional 664,556 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0%

JNJ stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.