Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312 shares.The stock last traded at $24.50 and had previously closed at $24.36.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

