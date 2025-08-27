Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312 shares.The stock last traded at $24.50 and had previously closed at $24.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Read More
