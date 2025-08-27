Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Shares of HST opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

