VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $31.61. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 275,563 shares changing hands.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.