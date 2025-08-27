Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 11.7% – Here’s Why

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.15 ($0.24). 1,680,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 497,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.29.

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 2.98 earnings per share for the quarter.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

