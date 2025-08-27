Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,121,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,464 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.08% of Flex worth $136,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 7,157.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 68,065 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 20.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Flex Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Flex stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,331.19. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,709. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 681,706 shares of company stock worth $29,778,944. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.