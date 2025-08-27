Head to Head Survey: Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BBB Foods and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bolt Projects 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

BBB Foods currently has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

This table compares BBB Foods and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods -0.19% -3.07% -0.54% Bolt Projects -375.64% N/A -95.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBB Foods and Bolt Projects”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $3.15 billion 0.92 $18.36 million ($0.08) -316.50 Bolt Projects $1.37 million 9.96 -$65.39 million ($2.60) -2.55

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. BBB Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Projects, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BBB Foods has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBB Foods beats Bolt Projects on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Bolt Projects

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.