Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.20. Ocado Group shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 5,606 shares traded.
Ocado Group Stock Down 1.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
