Cascade Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,837.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 85,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 84,328 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 938.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1%

OHI opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 165.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

