Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 121.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IBM opened at $242.40 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $196.97 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.96 and a 200 day moving average of $257.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

