Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $75.31 Million Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,340 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Phreesia worth $75,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after buying an additional 113,405 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3,741.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 957,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after buying an additional 296,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $50,875.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 772,915 shares in the company, valued at $20,783,684.35. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,237. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,327 shares of company stock worth $2,031,647. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.