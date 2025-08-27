REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

