Truvestments Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1,153.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $646,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 156.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

