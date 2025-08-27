Clarity Asset Management Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Clarity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after acquiring an additional 633,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kenvue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,395,000 after buying an additional 2,597,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,864,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.