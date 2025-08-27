Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $157.43 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,468 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty comprises approximately 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $157,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 103,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 164.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

