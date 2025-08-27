Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,044 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Wingstop worth $142,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,214,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $325.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.84. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.60.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. This represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

