Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,042,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,193 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $62,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth $33,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 81.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 15.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.42 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

