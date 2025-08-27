Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Stock Holdings Decreased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $106.54 and a one year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

