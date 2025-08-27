QNB Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

QNB Price Performance

Shares of QNBC opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. QNB has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

