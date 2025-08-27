Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after buying an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,595,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 142.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 238,569 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $511.76 on Wednesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

