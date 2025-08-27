AMMO, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
AMMO Stock Performance
Shares of AMMO stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. AMMO has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.20.
AMMO Company Profile
