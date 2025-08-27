AMMO, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. AMMO has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

AMMO Company Profile

Featured Stories

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

