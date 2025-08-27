Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This is a 7.5% increase from Perenti’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Perenti Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77.
Perenti Company Profile
