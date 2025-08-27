Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $204.58 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,860 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of AMETEK worth $204,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.