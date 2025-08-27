Head to Head Review: Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) versus Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B 26.09% 12.12% 8.09% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and Energy & Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B $1.34 billion 3.03 $407.18 million $2.10 12.83 Energy & Technology $2.72 million 3.30 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 13.29, indicating that its share price is 1,229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B 0 0 2 0 3.00 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Summary

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B beats Energy & Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. It provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane. This segment offers certain related services comprising reception, storage, and dispatch of the liquids. The Midstream segment provides natural gas conditioning services; treatment, removal of impurities and natural gas compression, including the collection and transport of natural gas; and inspection and maintenance of pipelines and compressor plants services. In addition, this segment offers steam generation for electricity production and management services for expansion works and steam generation for the production of electricity. The Telecommunications segment offers data transmission services through a network of digital terrestrial radio relay. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end users. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

