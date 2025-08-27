B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 8,173 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $289.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.08. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

