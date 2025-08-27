Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Has $33.15 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2419 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

