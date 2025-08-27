B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 21,380 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University raised its position in shares of American Tower by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

NYSE AMT opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

