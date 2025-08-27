Clarity Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,820 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 871.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

