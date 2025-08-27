Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE WSM traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.52. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.65.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 131,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

