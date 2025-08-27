Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.5%

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

