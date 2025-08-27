Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.5%
Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.20.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.