Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE FC traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.17. 4,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,044. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.00. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.95 and a one year high of C$12.49. The company has a market cap of C$449.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp is a Canadian financial provider. It acts as a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine, and equity investments. The company provides construction, equity and conventional real estate finance for include residential houses, small multi-family residential properties, mixed-use residential and others to the builder, developer, and real estate owner marketplace along with a high level of personal service to real estate investors.

