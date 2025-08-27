Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of TSE FC traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.17. 4,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,044. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.00. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.95 and a one year high of C$12.49. The company has a market cap of C$449.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.