Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) & Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Financial Analysis

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) and Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and Rohm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si $3.06 million 79.74 -$101.01 million ($0.68) -1.77 Rohm $2.95 billion 1.97 -$330.42 million ($0.85) -16.92

Analyst Recommendations

Quantum-Si has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rohm. Rohm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum-Si and Rohm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00

Quantum-Si presently has a consensus target price of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 188.38%. Given Quantum-Si’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Rohm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rohm has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Rohm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si -3,120.14% -44.57% -39.45% Rohm -11.07% -2.51% -1.57%

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Rohm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

About Rohm

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

