B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $129.71 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,074 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $129,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

