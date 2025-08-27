IVE Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:IGL)

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 309.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.

The company has a market cap of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

