Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.26 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of URI opened at $943.06 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $946.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $831.49 and its 200-day moving average is $716.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.