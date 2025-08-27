Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,948 shares of company stock worth $126,552,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average is $186.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

