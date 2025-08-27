B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $23.03 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,014 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $26,953,376.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,623,721 shares in the company, valued at $785,465,112.07. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

