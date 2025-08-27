Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:FRT opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.